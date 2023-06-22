4 dead, 15 injured in Matador tornado Wednesday night

MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have died and another 15 are injured after a tornado swept through the community of Matador Wednesday night. Search and rescue efforts continued on Thursday.

Authorities stated in a press conference Thursday evening that all citizens have been accounted for.

Lubbock Fire Rescue originally reported seven people were transported to the hospital and three others were taken by private vehicle. One person died at the hospital. Officials stated the official count of injured individuals is about 15.

Lighthouse Electric Cooperative, which serves the area, says the power is out throughout the town. Crews are working to restore what they can, but power poles are down all over the area.

A donation location has been set up at the bus barn at the Motley County school located off of Scotch Street and Hazel Avenue. Monetary donations are encouraged; authorities stated water donations are no longer needed.

The last time a tornado passed through Matador was in 1984, injuring one person.

Lubbock Fire Rescue and Sgt. Johnny Bures provide an update early Thursday morning. Watch below:

