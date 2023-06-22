Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

4 dead, 15 injured in Matador tornado Wednesday night

Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in Matador.(kfda)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have died and another 15 are injured after a tornado swept through the community of Matador Wednesday night. Search and rescue efforts continued on Thursday.

Authorities stated in a press conference Thursday evening that all citizens have been accounted for.

Lubbock Fire Rescue originally reported seven people were transported to the hospital and three others were taken by private vehicle. One person died at the hospital. Officials stated the official count of injured individuals is about 15.

Lighthouse Electric Cooperative, which serves the area, says the power is out throughout the town. Crews are working to restore what they can, but power poles are down all over the area.

A donation location has been set up at the bus barn at the Motley County school located off of Scotch Street and Hazel Avenue. Monetary donations are encouraged; authorities stated water donations are no longer needed.

The last time a tornado passed through Matador was in 1984, injuring one person.

Caption

Lubbock Fire Rescue and Sgt. Johnny Bures provide an update early Thursday morning. Watch below:

Four people have died and another 10 are injured after a tornado swept through the community of Matador Wednesday night. Search and rescue efforts continue Thur

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department released the cause of death of a man who was found dead in May.
Canyon police release cause of death of man found dead in May
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 10 injured in Matador from tornado last night
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday
Lucio Antonio Murillo
Amarillo police: Man wanted on charge of improper relationship between educator and student
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

Canyon Police Department need help locating missing woman from Canyon
Canyon Police Department need help locating missing woman
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 15-year-old wounded
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 15-year-old wounded
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Monitoring severe storm development late today
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 10 injured in Matador from tornado last night