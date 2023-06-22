Storms Fire Up Again Today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see a mostly quiet start to the day today (with a couple of isolated thunderstorms possible toward the north early), before we see a more robust cluster of storms form later this afternoon into this evening. The main difference today is that these storms will look to favor the western part of the viewing area, with the same threats that we saw yesterday: gusty winds, moderate to large hail, and the possibility of a couple of tornadoes. As of right now, almost the exact same setup looks to take place Friday as well.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.