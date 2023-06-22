Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Storms Fire Up Again Today

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see a mostly quiet start to the day today (with a couple of isolated thunderstorms possible toward the north early), before we see a more robust cluster of storms form later this afternoon into this evening. The main difference today is that these storms will look to favor the western part of the viewing area, with the same threats that we saw yesterday: gusty winds, moderate to large hail, and the possibility of a couple of tornadoes. As of right now, almost the exact same setup looks to take place Friday as well.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department released the cause of death of a man who was found dead in May.
Canyon police release cause of death of man found dead in May
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible later today
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
Love & Son Nursery
‘It’s going down, it’s just never fast enough’: City of Amarillo continues to pump playa lakes

Latest News

Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
Hail damage in Pampa
Increased amount of hail repairs in Pampa after recent severe storms
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
More Storms This Evening
KFDA 4:00 p.m. First Alert Weather Update 6/21