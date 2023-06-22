SPORTS DRIVE: Watch today’s episode of Overtime and catch up with Josh Green, Cory Hamilton and KJ Doyle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Green, Cory Hamilton, KJ Doyle or missed today’s episode of Overtime, you can watch it here.

Overtime with the Childress 7v7 Football team:

On this episode of Overtime Rylee talks with the Childress 7v7 Football team competing in the state tournament in College Station for a 3rd consecutive year!

Josh Green, Sod Poodles Pitcher:

We chat with Josh Green about the Sod Poodle’s current series against Corpus Christi, how the first half of the season has been, how they can make playoff berth and more!

Cory Hamilton, retired Randall Baseball Head Coach:

Retired Randall Baseball head coach Cory Hamilton talks to us about his coaching career and reflects on his time with Randall.

KJ Doyle, Newschannel10 Sports Director:

Newschannel10′s Sports Director KJ Doyle sits down with us to talk about the NBA Draft as they create their own mock draft and more!

