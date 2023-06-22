Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Watch today’s episode of Overtime and catch up with Josh Green, Cory Hamilton and KJ Doyle

SPORTS DRIVE: Watch today’s episode of Overtime and catch up with Josh Green, Cory Hamilton and...
SPORTS DRIVE: Watch today’s episode of Overtime and catch up with Josh Green, Cory Hamilton and KJ Doyle
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Green, Cory Hamilton, KJ Doyle or missed today’s episode of Overtime, you can watch it here.

Overtime with the Childress 7v7 Football team:

On this episode of Overtime Rylee talks with the Childress 7v7 Football team competing in the state tournament in College Station for a 3rd consecutive year!

Josh Green, Sod Poodles Pitcher:

We chat with Josh Green about the Sod Poodle’s current series against Corpus Christi, how the first half of the season has been, how they can make playoff berth and more!

Cory Hamilton, retired Randall Baseball Head Coach:

Retired Randall Baseball head coach Cory Hamilton talks to us about his coaching career and reflects on his time with Randall.

KJ Doyle, Newschannel10 Sports Director:

Newschannel10′s Sports Director KJ Doyle sits down with us to talk about the NBA Draft as they create their own mock draft and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department released the cause of death of a man who was found dead in May.
Canyon police release cause of death of man found dead in May
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 10 injured in Matador from tornado last night
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday
Lucio Antonio Murillo
Amarillo police: Man wanted on charge of improper relationship between educator and student
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

Overtime with the Childress Bobcats 7v7 football team
Overtime with the Childress Bobcats 7v7 football team
SPORTS DRIVE: Retired Coach Cory Hamilton reflects on coaching career and his time with Randall!
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Doyle and Rylee Robinson give us their mock NBA Draft!
SPORTS DRIVE: Sod Poodles pitcher Josh Green talks about their series with Corpus Christi and more!