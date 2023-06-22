Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles late surge falls just short in loss to Hooks

Sod Poodles fall 5-4 to the Hooks in Game 2 of the series.
Sod Poodles fall 5-4 to the Hooks in Game 2 of the series.(MiLB)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell to the Hooks by a final score of 5-4 on Wednesday night.

The Hooks (donning their Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit jerseys) once again jumped out to a big inning early to take control of the game. Last night it was a seven-run first inning, tonight it was a five-run second inning that propelled the Corpus Christi to victory.

Amarillo starter Chad Patrick would settle in over the next two innings and finish off his outing without allowing another run. Relievers Michel Otanez (just called down from Triple-A Reno) and Josh Green took the reigns from there and did not disappoint, keeping the Hooks (or Biscuits, if you prefer) from adding to their lead.

The Sod Poodles chipped away in the fourth and fifth thanks in part to some stellar hitting from A.J. Vukovich and Neyfy Castillo, and the score sat at 5-3. It would stay that way until the ninth, when Vukovich came back up to the plate and singled in another run to pull within just one with two outs in the inning. The slugger quickly followed that up by stealing second base, putting the tying run in scoring position for Amarillo.

Unfortunately for the Sod Poodles, Adrian Del Castillo would strike out to end the game and the comeback would come up just short.

With the win, the Hooks have now officially moved ahead of the Sod Poodles in the standings.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible later today
The Canyon Police Department released the cause of death of a man who was found dead in May.
Canyon police release cause of death of man found dead in May
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

Sod Poodles make slew of pitching moves as first half comes to a close.
Sod Poodles add former major leaguer to pitching staff
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Lynn, Aaron Wampler and Shaun Lynch
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Lynn, Aaron Wampler and Shaun Lynch
Childress Bobcats 7v7
Bobcats 7v7 makes third consecutive state tournament appearance
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Wampler tells us about his transition to Clarendon as Football Head Coach and AD