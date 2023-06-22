Sod Poodles late surge falls just short in loss to Hooks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell to the Hooks by a final score of 5-4 on Wednesday night.

The Hooks (donning their Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit jerseys) once again jumped out to a big inning early to take control of the game. Last night it was a seven-run first inning, tonight it was a five-run second inning that propelled the Corpus Christi to victory.

Amarillo starter Chad Patrick would settle in over the next two innings and finish off his outing without allowing another run. Relievers Michel Otanez (just called down from Triple-A Reno) and Josh Green took the reigns from there and did not disappoint, keeping the Hooks (or Biscuits, if you prefer) from adding to their lead.

The Sod Poodles chipped away in the fourth and fifth thanks in part to some stellar hitting from A.J. Vukovich and Neyfy Castillo, and the score sat at 5-3. It would stay that way until the ninth, when Vukovich came back up to the plate and singled in another run to pull within just one with two outs in the inning. The slugger quickly followed that up by stealing second base, putting the tying run in scoring position for Amarillo.

Unfortunately for the Sod Poodles, Adrian Del Castillo would strike out to end the game and the comeback would come up just short.

With the win, the Hooks have now officially moved ahead of the Sod Poodles in the standings.

