Raw and uncut tornado videos from Matador

VIDEO: Tornado touching down in Matador
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MATADOR, Texas (KFDA) - Watch raw and uncut videos of the tornado in Matador below:

Matador Tornado Coverage
Amarillo Fire Department sending aid to treat tornado survivors in Matador

Amarillo Fire Department is sending the Ambus to treat tornado survivors in Matador.

Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornado causes significant damage in Matador, shelters open for residents

Rescue efforts are underway in Matador, after a tornado moved through the community roughly 60 miles east-northeast of Lubbock around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Tornado damage in Matador
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 10 injured in Matador from tornado last night

Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in Matador.

A deadly tornado in Matador killed four people and injured 10 others.

