Raw and uncut tornado videos from Matador
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MATADOR, Texas (KFDA) - Watch raw and uncut videos of the tornado in Matador below:
Matador Tornado Coverage
Amarillo Fire Department sending aid to treat tornado survivors in Matador
Amarillo Fire Department is sending the Ambus to treat tornado survivors in Matador.
Tornado causes significant damage in Matador, shelters open for residents
Rescue efforts are underway in Matador, after a tornado moved through the community roughly 60 miles east-northeast of Lubbock around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 10 injured in Matador from tornado last night
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in Matador.
