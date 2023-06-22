Perryton Churches continue outreach efforts in their community

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Churches in Perryton continue to work on aiding their community by partnering with area organizations.

Around eight churches are working with meals on wheels to provide hot food for the community still reeling from last weeks tornado including:

First Christian Church of Perryton

Key Heights Baptist Church

Harvest Assembly of God

First United Methodist Church

Perryton Church of Christ

First Baptist Church of Perryton

Community Worship Center

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

The Pastor of Community Worship Center says, not only are you providing them with a warm meal, it also doubles as a way to check on residents.

“We can check and make sure they’re doing okay, ask a question like did your power go out, is your house holding up, and that gives us a chance if something else needs to be done. We can do that,” says Pastor, Kevin Britton.

He says this is also a way for the community worship center’s congregation to bring hope to the city through these acts of service.

“For us to know that our people are being fed, not only that belong to our church, but all of our community and make sure our senior adults know, one they’ve got a human contact. Meals on Wheels isn’t just about food. It’s about seeing a face, a friendly face,” says Britton.

Britton says this comes a time when many restaurants are still closed, due to the city’s natural gas operation being shut off.

“The message that was preached that week that the tornado his was of all people who have hope, we have hope and so our people had been very motivated to say if I’ve been given that, why don’t I give that away,” says Britton.

He says they will continue to care for their community as they work to rebuild.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.