Overtime with the Childress Bobcats 7v7 football team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Childress Bobcats 7v7 football team is competing in the state tournament in College Station for the third consecutive year and sixth time in school history.

The Bobcats won runner-up in 2021 but are hoping to bring home the title this year.

The 7v7 tournament is another chance for the team to come together, compete and bond before football season starts in the fall.

Childress plays three games in pool play on Thursday and depending on how they perform will determine how they are seeded for bracket play on Friday.

