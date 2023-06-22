Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 10 injured in Matador from tornado last night

MATADOR, Texas (KFDA) - Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in Matador.

Seven were taken to a hospital by EMS and three others were taken by a personal vehicle, according to Derek Delgado, public information officer, Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Police, fire, and EMS agencies from across the South Plains assisted with search and rescue efforts.

At this time, state resources have arrived to Matador to begin post-disaster operations, including damage assessment and final recovery efforts.

Delgado said due to the record breaking heat temperatures, Matador has opened a Cooling Center at the Motley County Senior Citizen Building, located at 621 Stewart Ave.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is also assisting with communication efforts.

A press conference will be held at 7:00 a.m. this morning at the intersection of Main Street and Dundee Avenue (at the gazebo), Delgado said.

