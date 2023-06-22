Who's Hiring?
Meet ‘Goldie the Rock Snake’ in Amarillo neighborhood

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo neighborhood is having some fun by helping grow “Goldie the Rock Snake.”

Misti Miller, of Amarillo, said her neighborhood in the Highland Park area started painting rocks to add to a rock snake.

She says a neighbor had shared the idea on their neighborhood page.

Miller found a rock from outside, painted it as the snakes head, and posted a picture of it in the neighborhood page.

Since then, children and adults have painted over 80 rocks to help grow “Goldie the Rock Snake.”

An Amarillo neighborhood is having some fun by helping grow “Goldie the Rock Snake.” (Credit:...
An Amarillo neighborhood is having some fun by helping grow “Goldie the Rock Snake.” (Credit: Misti Miller)(Misti Miller)

