Increased amount of hail repairs in Pampa after recent severe storms

Owner of the mom-and-pop shop J.I.L.S. Auto Glass, describes what it’s been like in a glass repair business in Pampa over the last week.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Pampa was on alert tonight for severe storms, while still recovering from last week’s hail.

The Country Chevrolet Collision Center is currently handling 219 estimates with damages, ranging anywhere from $11,000 to $16,000 on average.

“To sum it up hectic, it’s where currently the wife told me this morning were 57 pieces of glass behind. I looked at my phone right as you got here. I have 22 calls to return,” says Floyd Baxter, owner of J.I.L.S. Auto Glass

With the influx of customers all at once, glass repair shops are struggling to keep up.

“That’s part of the problem now is there’s been so much damage. So much glass is required that suppliers in Amarillo don’t even have the glass. A lot of is 10 days out, some of it will be two weeks before they can even get a piece of glass,” continues Baxter.

Some glass repair shops in Pampa are booked into next year.

“It’s a blessing to have that much work to do, but then it’s hectic to try to schedule it all. People are impatient,” says Baxter.

When hail is in the forecast, the Office of Emergency Management in Pampa says, it has plans to respond.

“Right now, whether it’s a tornado an ice storm, or any kind of event, we have a plan for it. So that plan only gets enacted to the severity of what happens so we are always prepared,” says Troy Schwiegerath, Emergency Management Coordinator for Gray County and the City of Pampa.

Other than sending out alerts to those in Gray County over social media, additional first responders, equipment, and personnel are on standby and ready to respond based on the severity of the storm.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

