How to help with Matador Tornado Relief

Restaurant/motel damaged in Matador tornado
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - The West Texas town of Matador is struggling to rebuild after a deadly tornado ripped through town on Wednesday night. Here’s how you can help.

Community Foundation of West Texas Launches Matador Tornado Relief Fund

Every penny donated will be distributed in relief efforts. To give to the Matador Tornado Relief Fund, go to www.cfwtx.org/matador or mail a check payable to CFWT, 6102 82nd Street, #8b; Lubbock, TX 79424 and reference Matador Tornado Relief.

Slaton FFA Booster Club

Financial donations at Motley County school

They are collecting donations at the bus barn at the Motley County School located off Scotch and Hazel. They are requesting monetary donations.

Motley County Show Barn & Cooling Center

Salvation Army of Texas

“Salvation Army teams already out in Matador, will be there all weekend. Setting up both canteens to serve meals all weekend downtown where the tornado hit.”

Donate here: South Plains Texas (salvationarmy.org)

South Plains Food Bank

South Plains Food Bank, in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, H-E-B, United, and Gandy’s, is working tirelessly to provide critical emergency supplies to the community of Matador following the devastating tornado that struck last night. With a strong commitment to serving those in need, the South Plains Food Bank is mobilizing resources to ensure the affected individuals receive the support they require during this challenging time.

“Our first priority this morning is getting first responders and seniors who are in need fed,” stated Dina Jeffries, CEO of South Plains Food Bank. “Our first truck this morning will be going door to door and ensuring that this community has the food and supplies they need for the next few days.”

Understanding the urgency of the situation, South Plains Food Bank is coordinating closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, H-E-B, United, and Gandy’s to expedite the distribution of vital provisions to Matador and its surrounding areas. The combined efforts and resources of these organizations will greatly enhance the response and ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most.

In the wake of this crisis, the South Plains Food Bank appeals to individuals and organizations to join in their relief efforts by donating funds at //spfb.org/donate. These donations will be used to procure essential supplies and provide assistance to the affected community members in Matador. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant impact in supporting the recovery and rebuilding process.

South Plains Food Bank remains committed to its mission of alleviating hunger and providing emergency assistance to communities in need. By uniting efforts, we can bring relief and hope to the residents of Matador during this challenging time.

