Health Experts: How the recent flooding affects your allergies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle saw a lot of flood water and it’s receding, but it continues to leave an impact, including on your health.

Many in the community say their allergies have been flaring up, since the flooding.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center says there are outdoor and indoor factors.

With all the moisture, everything is a lot greener, compared to previous years, which is leading to heightened seasonal allergies.

“There’s a lot more presence of pollen and plant material that can cause allergies,” said Brian Weis, M.D., interim regional dean, TTUHSC School of Medicine.

Another topic of concern with all the flooding is mold.

Dr. Weis says many are concerned with black mold, but all mold does the same thing.

“Mold grows where there is a continuous presence of water,” said Dr. Weis.

He says mold spreads through spores, which can irritate our airways.

Some symptoms you could experience include: coughing, drainage, congestion and all the way to shortness of breath.

Dr. Weis says with buildings that have been flooded, it’s essential to dry everything out.

That is because mold cannot grow, if there is no water.

If you are experiencing allergies, Dr. Weis says there are a lot effective over-the-counter medicines.

He says one of the best treatments is nasal spray, which can stop inflammation, antihistamines can also be used.

