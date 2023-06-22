FIRST ALERT: Monitoring severe storm development late today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Active weather is expected once again this evening across our area.

We have already been tracking some heavy thunderstorms across northern parts of the area today and another episode is possible approaching from the west by evening.

Active weather expected once again this evening across our area. (KFDA)

Some of these storms will be hail producers along with damaging wind, flooding, and dangerous lightning. Tornadoes are a possibility as well.

Storms will most likely begin around 6pm near the New Mexico border and then track eastward into more of the area during the evening hours.

Residents are encouraged to be closely tuned in for further information and possible warnings as the event unfolds later today and tonight.

Active weather expected once again this evening across our area. (KFDA)

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.