Fire Marshals investigating fire at Redwood Inn on the Amarillo Blvd.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened Thursday morning behind the Redwood Inn on the Amarillo Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

About 4:48 a.m., Amarillo fire crews were called to a fire in the area of East Amarillo Boulevard and North Arapahoe Street, according to the press release.

The first fire crew at the scene found a commercial building with fire coming through the roof.

A second alarm with additional units was called due to the size and exposures.

Firefighters pulled hoselines and set up an aerial ladder to begin their defensive attack, the press release said.

The fire was brought under control at 6:50 a.m. this morning and the Fire Marshals is investigating.

Officials said this is the second time this building has caught on fire this year.

