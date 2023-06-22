Doppler Dave Tracks Storms Again Today and Tonight

Storms have been active again today with some severe activity reported in several locations. Another round of storms is possible as we head into the evening hours. Some of these storms will be capable of generating hail and strong winds as they approach from New Mexico. Tornadoes are a possibility as well. Most of the storms will move out of the area late tonight. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with highs near 90 and we will have yet another possible storm event by evening. Some of the storms tomorrow may produce severe weather as well. By Saturday, high pressure aloft and dry air will shut down the storm factory and we will transition into sunny and hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s. Temps will drop into the upper 80s on Sunday with quiet skies expected.

