Doppler Dave Tracks Additional Storm Chances

Cooler temperatures prevail today with highs in the low to mid 80s for Amarillo, while northern sections remain in the 70s as showers and thunderstorms move across the area during the day. Additional storms, some strong, may move in from the mountains this evening. Tomorrow will bring a return to sunshine and temps in the 90s, but one more shot at rain and storms is expected before hot and dry conditions take over this weekend.

