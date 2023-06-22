Who's Hiring?
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 15-year-old wounded
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLOVIS N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old wounded.

According to Clovis PD, at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers received calls of shots fired in the area of of North Axtell Street near East Yucca Avenue. They received a second call of a gunshot victim at the same place, immediately after.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old teenager with a gunshot wound to his arm in the living room.

The victim was transferred to the Plains Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say they found four persons of interest around the same area. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested for shooting at a dwelling or occupied building with great bodily harm, tampering evidence, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, conspiracy and criminal damage.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Curry County Crimes Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

