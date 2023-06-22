Who's Hiring?
Canyon Police Department need help locating missing woman

Canyon Police Department need help locating missing woman from Canyon
Canyon Police Department need help locating missing woman from Canyon
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing female from Canyon.

According to Canyon PD, 55-year-old Shelly Lynn Johnston was last seen on June 21 at around 1 p.m. in Canyon

She was wearing a grey and red uniform shirt, black pants, black shoes, with a pink back-pack.

If anyone has information on where she could be, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-505 or send them a message on Facebook.

