Canyon Police Department need help locating missing woman

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing female from Canyon.

According to Canyon PD, 55-year-old Shelly Lynn Johnston was last seen on June 21 at around 1 p.m. in Canyon

She was wearing a grey and red uniform shirt, black pants, black shoes, with a pink back-pack.

If anyone has information on where she could be, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-505 or send them a message on Facebook.

