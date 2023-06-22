Who's Hiring?
Cannon Air Force Base extending deadline for public comment on Restoration Advisory Board

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - The Air Force has extended the deadline for public comment on forming the Restoration Advisory Board for Cannon Air Force Base.

The new deadline for the public to indicate their interest in forming a RAB will be July 31.

A Restoration Advisory Board is a working group of local community members, the Air Force, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other state and local regulators to exchange information and discuss Air Force environmental restoration activities associated with Cannon AFB, according to a press release.

The RAB is also a forum from members of the community to provide feedback at certain points throughout the restoration process.

RAB solicitation will be posted in local newspapers. If there is enough public interest in discussing all environmental activities at Cannon AFB, the Air Force will begin the process of formally standing up the board.

For those interested in learning more about Cannon AFB’s restoration projects and having the opportunity to give input to base and regulatory agencies on the management of cleanup projects - either as a RAB member or by attending RAB meetings - please contact the restoration project manager at 27SOCES.cannon.rpm@us.af.mil by July 31.

