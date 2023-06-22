Bomb City Hot Rods hosting car and air show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bomb City Hot Rods is hosting a car and air show this weekend at the Tradewind Airport.

The show is 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this Saturday with the purpose to raise money for Hope Lives Here, an organization that trains rescue dogs with veterans in need of service dogs.

This is the second annual show. The first show had about 120 cars and 20 airplanes.

General admission is any amount in donations, and registration at the event is $25 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.