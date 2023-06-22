Amigos hosting Carnitas Cook-Off competition for prizes Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos stores in four West Texas cities will be hosting a Carnitas Cook-Off competition this Saturday.

From 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Amigos stores in Lubbock, Plainview, Hereford and Amarillo will host the competition with each location having their own set of prizes.

Entry for the competition is free and limited to the first 25 guests who sign up. If space is available, guests can sign up until noon the day of the contest, according to a press release.

“We are so excited to host the Carnitas Cook-Off,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “This competition gives people in the community an opportunity to gather for friendly competition and fantastic carnitas. This is meant to be light-hearted competition around food and fun!”

Contestants will need to bring their best carnitas prepared and ready for eating by the judges, according to the release. While not required, guests are encouraged to be creative in their presentation and add in any other complementary items like favorite chips, salsas, jalapenos, tomatillos or any other add-on items.

Contestants should make enough food to serve each of the three judges for possibly two rounds. Judging will take place from noon until 3:00 p.m.

Guests can learn more about the contest upon signing up in-store.

