Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amigos hosting Carnitas Cook-Off competition for prizes Saturday

Amigos stores in four West Texas cities will be hosting a Carnitas Cook-Off competition this...
Amigos stores in four West Texas cities will be hosting a Carnitas Cook-Off competition this Saturday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos stores in four West Texas cities will be hosting a Carnitas Cook-Off competition this Saturday.

From 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Amigos stores in Lubbock, Plainview, Hereford and Amarillo will host the competition with each location having their own set of prizes.

Entry for the competition is free and limited to the first 25 guests who sign up. If space is available, guests can sign up until noon the day of the contest, according to a press release.

“We are so excited to host the Carnitas Cook-Off,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “This competition gives people in the community an opportunity to gather for friendly competition and fantastic carnitas. This is meant to be light-hearted competition around food and fun!”

Contestants will need to bring their best carnitas prepared and ready for eating by the judges, according to the release. While not required, guests are encouraged to be creative in their presentation and add in any other complementary items like favorite chips, salsas, jalapenos, tomatillos or any other add-on items.

Contestants should make enough food to serve each of the three judges for possibly two rounds. Judging will take place from noon until 3:00 p.m.

Guests can learn more about the contest upon signing up in-store.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department released the cause of death of a man who was found dead in May.
Canyon police release cause of death of man found dead in May
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 10 injured in Matador from tornado last night
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday
Lucio Antonio Murillo
Amarillo police: Man wanted on charge of improper relationship between educator and student
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

Restaurant/motel damaged in Matador tornado
How to help with Matador Tornado Relief
(Credit: Bomb City Hot Rods)
Bomb City Hot Rods hosting car and air show this weekend
An Amarillo neighborhood is having some fun by helping grow “Goldie the Rock Snake.” (Credit:...
Meet ‘Goldie the Rock Snake’ in Amarillo neighborhood
Amarillo law enforcement are warning the public about a scam after they say a woman lost...
Amarillo law enforcement warn public about scam after woman loses $15K