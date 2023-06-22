Amarillo police: Man wanted on charge of improper relationship between educator and student

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man is wanted on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said Lucio Antonio Murillo, 20, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on two charges.

Murillo is facing a charge for improper relationship between an educator and student, and a charge of sexual assault.

Murillo is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where this fugitive is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

