Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department says a homeowner shot a person who tried to break into their home today.

According to APD, at around 5:26 a.m., officers were sent to the area of North Adams Street and Northwest 17th Avenue on a call of a person attempting to break into a home.

Upon arrival, officers were told that the homeowner was armed and shot the suspect trying to force entry.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Cedric Miligan, has died.

The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

