Amarillo Fire Department sending aid to treat tornado survivors in Matador

MATADOR, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department is sending the Ambus to treat tornado survivors in Matador.

Four people were killed and 10 were injured from the deadly tornado last night in Matador.

Last night at 9:17 p.m., AFD Fire Chief Jason Mays approved a state request to send its ambulance bus to the city of Matador, according to a press release.

The Ambus, a chase vehicle, and seven members with AFD are expected to provide patient treatment for injuries and transport anyone who needs it, a press release said.

Heavy rains and the deadly tornados have hit the Panhandle region hard within the past couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.