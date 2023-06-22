Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Fire Department sending aid to treat tornado survivors in Matador

Amarillo Fire Department is sending the Ambus to treat tornado survivors in Matador.
Amarillo Fire Department is sending the Ambus to treat tornado survivors in Matador.(KCBD)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATADOR, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department is sending the Ambus to treat tornado survivors in Matador.

Four people were killed and 10 were injured from the deadly tornado last night in Matador.

Last night at 9:17 p.m., AFD Fire Chief Jason Mays approved a state request to send its ambulance bus to the city of Matador, according to a press release.

The Ambus, a chase vehicle, and seven members with AFD are expected to provide patient treatment for injuries and transport anyone who needs it, a press release said.

Heavy rains and the deadly tornados have hit the Panhandle region hard within the past couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department released the cause of death of a man who was found dead in May.
Canyon police release cause of death of man found dead in May
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
Love & Son Nursery
‘It’s going down, it’s just never fast enough’: City of Amarillo continues to pump playa lakes

Latest News

Amarillo Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened Thursday morning behind the...
Fire Marshals investigating fire at Redwood Inn on the Amarillo Blvd.
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 10 injured in Matador from tornado last night
Lucio Antonio Murillo
Amarillo police: Man wanted on charge of improper relationship between educator and student
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday