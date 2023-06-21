‘We just sheltered’: Perryton nail bar owner recounts experience after deadly tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - A business owner shared her experience after her nail salon was in the path of the tornado in Perryton last Thursday.

Paint Nail Bar is one of the buildings on Main Street in Perryton, which is where the tornado went through town on Thursday.

The owner of the nail salon, Alissa Hoover, described those moments when the tornado touched down. She said staff and clients were in the building when the tornado barreled down Main Street.

“The winds were shifting and it just didn’t feel right. Ceiling tiles started getting sucked up. I had yelled at the girls right before the windows busted to grab their clients and get into dispense. So we have a 24-inch concrete wall back there and they grabbed their clients, started going down the hallway and then all these windows right here just busted,” Alissa Hoover said. “We just sheltered through the tornado.”

She said the windows shattered throughout the nail salon, spraying them with glass as they sheltered through the storm. She described what happened afterward.

“We were the first people out on the street,” she said. “The officer came from that block over there and he was just running and he said ‘check all the buildings’ and he just started screaming into every single one of them.”

She said a car came down the road with someone screaming in the back. She said someone was holding pressure on a person in the back of the pickup bed.

“The debris in the road was at least a foot high and it then it set in like ‘this is an emergency” and we just started pulling debris, throwing it off to the side and trying to get cars through,” Alissa Hoover said.

Her husband and co-owner, Bryon Hoover, said he realized how severe the tornado was when he saw Whitney Paige, a fashion boutique store, was destroyed.

“Whitney Paige’s building is gone. I just say that’s kind of where it all really set in and kind of how drastic and severe it all was,” he said.

Alissa Hoover said a volunteer firefighter was on main street, directing people and looking for survivors.

“He was yelling at people ‘go grab gear from the fire station’ and they said ‘how do I get in’? And he said ‘it’s gone, find what you can,’” she recounted. “I started seeing more people running out of the fire station with whatever they could find, whether it be boots, hats, everybody was just grabbing something.”

