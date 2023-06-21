Who's Hiring?
‘The volume of trash and debris is just unfathomable’: Debris removal following Perryton tornado

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Destruction continues to be seen across the City of Perryton, following Thursday’s deadly tornado.

Debris is piled up throughout the city, which is all being brought to the landfill in Perryton.

The city says the landfill has been busy since the tornado ripped through the town.

“We’ve had people have to wait two hours to get in there the volume of trash and debris is just unfathomable,” said David Landis, city manager, Perryton.

As for capacity of the landfill,

“We’re having to bring in extra crews to start digging ahead because the amount of debris is overwhelming,” said Landis.

The landfill is currently operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., however it will be closed to the public next Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27 and 28.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be assisting with debris removal.

“With a huge crew of equipment and personnel, probably 100 pieces of equipment,” said Landis.

TxDOT asks for these guidelines to be followed:

  • Move all debris to the curb. Do not move debris in the road. Do not leave hazardous materials to be picked up.
  • Do not block fire hydrants, water meters, gas meters, power poles or any other above-ground utilities.
  • Streets in impacted areas will close to all vehicle and pedestrians traffic during the hours of operation to allow crews to work safely.
  • Crews will not enter private property.
  • Do not push any debris on to State Highway 15 and US Hwy 83.

The city also says routine trash services have been affected, as city operations were taken out.

“All of the equipment that was there such as trash trucks, backhoes, front end loaders,” said Landis.

He says it will take awhile to get back to normal operations and that goes for pretty much everything.

“Hang in the Perryton, we’re going to be bigger and stronger, hang tight,” said Landis.

