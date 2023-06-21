Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Utility lineman dies while helping restore power to Texas residents following storms

A West Virginia utility worker has died while working to restore power in East Texas, officials...
A West Virginia utility worker has died while working to restore power in East Texas, officials say.(Robert_schafer_photography via Canva | File image)
By KLTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Officials say a utility lineman from West Virginia working to restore power in Texas has died.

KLTV reports that the 35-year-old lineman, whose name was not immediately released, was working with Appalachian Power to restore electricity to the Marshall area after last week’s storms.

According to Harrison County Justice of the Peace John Oswalt, the worker’s death has been attributed to heat-related causes.

Oswalt said the man had been working with his crew in the heat on Monday and told the group that he wasn’t feeling well once they returned to their motel.

The worker received medical attention and a shower to cool down but was later found collapsed on the floor in his room that night, according to Oswalt.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Many residents in East Texas are currently still without power, and thousands of linemen are continuing their work to help restore electricity in the area.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.
Amarillo police: 1 hospitalized after 3 vehicle wreck on I-40
Texas DPS officials are investigating a Monday morning crash near Borger that killed two people.
Texas DPS: 2 killed in Monday morning crash near Borger
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured

Latest News

Love & Son Nursery
‘It’s going down, it’s just never fast enough’: City of Amarillo continues to pump playa lakes
Local, state agencies partnering with Perryton to provide essential services
Local, state agencies partnering with Perryton to provide essential services
An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically,...
4 pedestrians injured in apparent hit-and-run collision outside Chicago White Sox stadium
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
Titanic submersible rescue mission enters critical phase