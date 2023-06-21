Summer heat, sizable storms

As we head into Wednesday, expect more partly cloudy skies and highs pushing into the low triple digits. However, today, the eastern half of the region is primed for severe weather. As it’s shaping up right now, upper-level support is pairing up with the dryline, situated about half way through the area. If storms do initiate, the possibility for very large hail and low-end chances for a tornado do exist. Storms should be isolated in nature, leaving approximately half of the area in dry conditions. Rain chances could become more widespread Thursday, but that all depends on how today goes.

