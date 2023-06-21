SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Lynn, Aaron Wampler and Shaun Lynch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview’s with Josh Lynn, Aaron Wampler and Shaun Lynch on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Lynn, West Texas A&M Football Head Coach/AD:

Football Coach Josh Lynn talks to us about his new position as Head Coach for WTAMU, how recruiting went during the spring, the roster changing during the offseason and more!

Aaron Wampler, Clarendon Football Head Coach/AD:

Football head coach Aaron Wompler talks to us about his transition to Clarendon from Boys Ranch, as new football head coach and athletic director, expectations for this coming season and more!

Shaun Lynch, Perryton Volleyball Head Coach:

We chat with Shaun Lynch aboutVolleyball Head Coach Shaun Lynch talks to us about the great recovery effort being provided by all of Perryton High School, how everyone has come together to help where they can and more.

