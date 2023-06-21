Sod Poodles fall after monstrous first inning from Hooks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles dropped their series opener to the Hooks on Tuesday night.

It was at first a good start for the Sod Poodles with a two-run shot from top prospect Jordan Lawlar putting them out in front.

That wasn’t the case over the next nine outs.

The Hooks quickly put up 10 runs over the first two innings thanks in large part to five RBIs over that span from shortstop Chad Stevens (three-run home run, two-RBI double).

Soddies starter Deyni Olivero gave up seven earned runs in just 0.1 innings of work, being pulled from the game very early in favor of turning to the bullpen.

It was a rough night for Amarillo on the mound, but they’ll have a chance to bounce back as the series continues down in Corpus Christi. The Hooks have now taken eight of 13 this season against the Sod Poodles.

Amarillo and Corpus Christi are now tied in the Texas League South standings.

