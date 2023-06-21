Sod Poodles add former major leaguer to pitching staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles pitching staff received a major shakeup this week.

Top reliever Andrew Saalfrank is heading up to the Triple-A level with the Reno Aces.

Saalfrank posted a tremendous 4-0 record out of the bullpen with the Sod Poodles this season. He had a team-best 2.70 ERA (min. 30 innings pitched).

In addition to that, the organization also released reliever Blake Workman after some recent struggles. Workman had an 11.37 ERA in three appearances in the month of June.

With Workman and Saalfrank gone, the Sod Poodles will be getting Michel Otanez and Peter Soloman to add to the pitching staff as both players were sent down from Triple-A Reno.

Solomon spent some time at the major league level with the Astros in 2021 and the Diamondbacks this season. In six appearances for Houston in 2021, Soloman posted a 1.29 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 14 innings.

For Otanez, this will be his second stint with the Sod Poodles as he spent some time with the team earlier this season. In his seven appearances prior to his call up, Otanez has a 1-1 record with a 4.50 ERA.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.