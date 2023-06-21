Severe Weather Returns Today

Our first day of summer will bring some hot weather, including highs in the 90s to near 100, but by the end of the day our focus will be on severe thunderstorms. The eastern half of our area, say from Amarillo eastward, will be the most active area. By late afternoon, thunderstorms will develop and many will quickly become severe. Some of the stronger storms will likely produce damaging hail and destructive winds, and a few tornadoes may even be possible. The storms will likely track SE and out of our area late this evening. We strongly encourage folks to closely follow developments and be tuned in to the latest information as the event unfolds into the evening.

