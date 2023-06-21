Rangers, Rangerettes, and Rivals aid in relief efforts in Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Last Thursday, the city of Perryton was hit with tragedy as a tornado came through destroying homes, restaurants, shops, and much more.

Since then, we have seen the community come together and help one another out. Including the Ranger and Rangerettes from Perryton High School.

“The day after, my cousin’s grandma’s house actually got destroyed. I went and helped, and ever since then I’ve been helping up here (Perryton High School) and trying to do as much as I can,” incoming senior volleyball and basketball player Analia Loera said.

“I’m over there on my side of town, just kind of helping people as much as I can. Whether it’s giving them waters or helping them knock their house down. I know that sounds kind of devastating, but that is what I’ve been doing,” senior quarterback, and baseball and basketball player Julian Cervantes said.

For newly hired athletic director and head football coach Cole Underwood, it is rewarding to see his student-athletes lending a helping hand.

“I can’t speak enough about the character of our kids. We have kids that demoing houses, that are chasing down lost dogs and reuniting them with their families. That kind of stuff is really hard to teach and they want to go do that. That makes me as an athletic director and as a coach feel really, really proud to be part of our programs,” Coach Underwood said.

Not only is the Perryton community aiding in this relief effort, but so are other schools and athletic programs around the Texas Panhandle.

“I mean it’s truly a blessing. Bless them for what they’ve been doing, it means a lot to us. Even though we are rivals like you said, that comes around time when football starts. Right now, they are treating us like family,” Cervantes said.

“We’ve had Spearman’s boys and girls athletic programs here today sorting clothes. We’ve had Pampa and all different schools that you would consider rivals for us are in our corner. West Plains booster club is doing a huge fundraiser for us, and it’s the sporting community that gets all of that done. It’s been really cool to see that and to know that they have our backs is huge,” Coach Underwood said.

“If this happened anywhere else, Perryton would be right there helping the neighboring communities clean up and I truly believe that.”

