Perryton Junior High offering shelter for anticipated severe weather Wednesday

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Perryton Junior High will be offering shelter in anticipation of severe weather later Wednesday.

In a social media post, Perryton ISD stated law enforcement is anticipating another severe storm beginning around 4:00 p.m.

The junior high will be open for those seeking shelter. The building will open at 3:00 p.m., according to the post.

The public is asked to come in the back door on the west side of the building.

