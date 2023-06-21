Perryton Junior High offering shelter for anticipated severe weather Wednesday
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Perryton Junior High will be offering shelter in anticipation of severe weather later Wednesday.
In a social media post, Perryton ISD stated law enforcement is anticipating another severe storm beginning around 4:00 p.m.
The junior high will be open for those seeking shelter. The building will open at 3:00 p.m., according to the post.
The public is asked to come in the back door on the west side of the building.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.