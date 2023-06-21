More Storms This Evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More storms will fire up this evening through the early part of the night. One or two tornadoes will be possible, but the main threats we are watching for are strong gusty winds and very large hail, up to 4-5 inches in diameter (roughly grapefruit size). These storms look to favor the eastern part of the area. Storms will clear out after midnight tonight, before we see the chance for another round to form for the first half of the day tomorrow, although this second round looks to be less severe.

