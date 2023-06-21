Who's Hiring?
More Storms This Evening

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More storms will fire up this evening through the early part of the night. One or two tornadoes will be possible, but the main threats we are watching for are strong gusty winds and very large hail, up to 4-5 inches in diameter (roughly grapefruit size). These storms look to favor the eastern part of the area. Storms will clear out after midnight tonight, before we see the chance for another round to form for the first half of the day tomorrow, although this second round looks to be less severe.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

