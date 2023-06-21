Who's Hiring?
Mental health services available for Perryton community

The American Red Cross and other businesses like the Tri-State Area Behavioral Health are offering free counseling and care for those who are impacted.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The American Red Cross and other businesses like the Tri-State Area Behavioral Health are offering free counseling and care for those who are impacted.

Nurses at the temporary shelter at Perryton High School have seen over 100 residents for medical attention, including for mental health. The Red Cross says time is a factor on whether someone needs help now or later down the road.

“There’s a period of sort of numbness and it doesn’t even really feel real, and then for some people it takes a little bit to soak in. So sometimes about a weekend. Maybe two weeks in, that’s when it really starts to hit,” said Linda Braddy, CEO of the American Red Cross North Texas Region.

Events like this spotlight mental health concerns. Every person is at risk for needing mental health care, from the young to adults and even volunteers.

“A mother and a five-year-old son yesterday, he was having a reaction to just a fan in the room, that was sort of shaking the bed. And he said ‘Mommy is it coming again?’” said Braddy.

Kathi Boren, an diagnosis therapist at the Tri-State Area Behavioral Health, says her main concern is kids.

“The children that were impacted, it’s serious,” said Boren.

Boren says she’s busy seeing impacted residents. She has treatment plans and steps in place to serve the community.

“I do EMDR therapy and so that helps on working on those memories and those flashbacks and helps them get some sleep,” said Boren.

Mental health professionals are encouraging those who need help to come forward and talk with a professional.

Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible later today
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Canyon police release cause of death of man found dead in May

Local and state companies aid Perryton in restoring gas services
Local, state companies aid Perryton in restoring gas services
Canyon police release cause of death of man found dead in May
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado
City of Perryton providing multiple shelter areas for anticipated severe weather Wednesday