Local, state companies aid Perryton in restoring gas services

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - While water services for the City of Perryton were not affected by the tornado, natural gas operations have been impacted.

During the destructive tornado last Thursday, the city’s natural gas system was damaged. As of right now, the entire city is without gas.

“That has a huge effect, because it affects all of our businesses because they need hot water for sanitation and cooking and things like that,” said City Manager for Perryton, David Landis.

Landis says because of this, they’re currently working with several companies to devise a plan and restore gas as soon as possible.

With Perryton’s city hall in shambles, one local business is doing what it can to help officials as they try to regain some sense of normalcy.

Bob Jay’s Plumbing is one of the few local businesses aiding Perryton city officials as they work to restore gas.

“They’ve been in contact with us to let us know that they’re taking the steps they have to take to be able to get it turned on safely,” said Owner of Bob Jay’s, Jey Hinshaw.

City officials say are thankful for those who have reached out to help.

“It’s a team effort from all of our local vendors and plumbers to around the state that will be helping us restore this essential service,” said Landis.

Landis added that safety is their number one priority and restoration for gas is a long process.

“We’ll volunteer and help go in and out of everybody’s home lighting their pilots and making sure they don’t have gas leaks within each home in Perryton to make sure that we don’t have another disaster on our hands,” said Hinshaw.

Perryton city officials say they will begin the restoration of natural gas in limited areas of town starting next week.

