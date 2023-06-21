Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Local, state agencies partnering with Perryton to provide essential services

Local, state agencies partnering with Perryton to provide essential services
Local, state agencies partnering with Perryton to provide essential services(Source: KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Public safety remains a top priority for the City of Perryton and Ochiltree County first responders.

Local and state agencies have partnered with the city to aide in law enforcement, fire protection, and emergency medical services.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas A&M Forest Service, and State Health services are only some of the few who have partnered to help backfill essentials.

In addition to man power, the Amarillo Fire Department also sent a reserve truck for use until the community’s needs have been met.

“Part of the strike teams have come in and they just showed up and a lot of stuff was requested at once but without hesitation they came,” said Wayne Floyd, Director of Emergency Management, Ochiltree County. “We couldn’t have done it without them you know, like I said we’re overwhelmed by the generosity and we just, all we have right now is to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we appreciate it.”

The city would like to remind residents that the 911 operation system has been restored and ask that you call it in case of an emergency.

The citywide curfew will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.
Amarillo police: 1 hospitalized after 3 vehicle wreck on I-40
Texas DPS officials are investigating a Monday morning crash near Borger that killed two people.
Texas DPS: 2 killed in Monday morning crash near Borger
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured

Latest News

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting a free class for home buyers this Thursday.
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting free class for home buyers
Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation is raising money to help achieve Palo Duro Canyon State...
Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation raising money for Palo Duro Canyon equipment
Perryton’s local food bank continues to feed the public despite the tornado that ripped through...
‘We’re a family’: Perryton organizations feeding community after tornado
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo