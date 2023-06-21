Local, state agencies partnering with Perryton to provide essential services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Public safety remains a top priority for the City of Perryton and Ochiltree County first responders.

Local and state agencies have partnered with the city to aide in law enforcement, fire protection, and emergency medical services.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas A&M Forest Service, and State Health services are only some of the few who have partnered to help backfill essentials.

In addition to man power, the Amarillo Fire Department also sent a reserve truck for use until the community’s needs have been met.

“Part of the strike teams have come in and they just showed up and a lot of stuff was requested at once but without hesitation they came,” said Wayne Floyd, Director of Emergency Management, Ochiltree County. “We couldn’t have done it without them you know, like I said we’re overwhelmed by the generosity and we just, all we have right now is to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we appreciate it.”

The city would like to remind residents that the 911 operation system has been restored and ask that you call it in case of an emergency.

The citywide curfew will remain in effect until further notice.

