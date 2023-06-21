‘It’s going down, it’s just never fast enough’: City of Amarillo continues to pump playa lakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Around the clock pumping continues in the City of Amarillo after recent flooding.

According to Alan Harder with the city’s public works department, Lawrence Lake and Lake McDonald are above capacity but assures progress is being made.

The Greenways Playa Lake pumps to McDonald Lake, and while some of the pumping isn’t going to speed up the process, Harder explains that with a process like this, it’s important to not do too much too fast.

‘We don’t want to overwhelm, for example, McDonald Lake trying to pump down playa 7 and create other problems in areas so it’s a little bit of a balancing act,” says Harder, Interim Public Works Director for the City of Amarillo.

Lawrence and Bennett Lake are both effectively at 100% capacity.

The downside, if Amarillo receives more rain, it won’t take much more for these lakes to flood again and impact surrounding roadways.

Rainfall is in the forecast this week.

Nevertheless, a lot of water has been removed from the city.

“Since we started measuring the amount of water that we were pumping from lakes on June 2nd, we’ve removed about 470 million gallons, and that’s between the city as well as TxDOTS temporary pump at Lawrence Lake,” says Harder.

Not only were homes and streets affected by devastating floods, but also stores and businesses.

When the rain seemed never-ending, the owner of Love and Son Nursery, Jimmy Patterson, was overcome with a sense of helplessness.

“It was really scary because being the man of the household and stuff and running a business and owning a business and your usually the one to take control and move forward. Well, my hands were tied. I didn’t have anywhere to pump, everything around me was inundated with water so it was a trying time,” says Patterson.

Patterson considered moving his inventory but decided to wait it out and wish for the best.

“By the time I thought, man I ought to move some, my south side was already underwater. I didn’t have anywhere to move them at the moment,” explains Patterson.

Luckily, his inventory isn’t a complete loss. It will take weeks for his trees to dry out but they aren’t past saving. As the city continues to pump the playa lakes, he says things are finally looking up.

“It’s going down. it’s just never fast enough. We’re tough. We’ll all make it through it. I would just like to see some deals implicated to where if this does happen again, we’re a little more prepared,” says Patterson.

Amarillo Public Works says they may need to look at alternative options of where the lakes flow, instead of having them pump to one another.

“It will be looked at as we address concerns in the future and other projects that may need to be done to help prevent these types of events in the future,” states Harder.

