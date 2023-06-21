Who's Hiring?
Internet company to bring affordable, high speed internet to Union County

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Panhandle Telephone Cooperative Inc. is bringing affordable, high speed internet to Union County and other parts of New Mexico.

This is due to $43.4 million in federal funding, which is possible through the $65 billion authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a press release said.

“The USDA’s decision to allocate these funds demonstrates a commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering the growth of underserved communities. This substantial investment will facilitate the expansion of high-speed internet infrastructure, enabling individuals and businesses in Union County to thrive in the digital age,” said Kelly Schlegel, director for the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion.

Residents and businesses in Union County will have improved connectivity, also meaning better access to telehealth services, distance learning opportunities, and e-commerce platforms.

This will also attract new businesses, foster entrepreneurship, and create more job opportunities.

With the new expansion, Panhandle Telephone Cooperative Inc. will offer federal programs that provide internet service discounts to low-income communities.

Those who use Medicaid, SNAP, or tribal assistance programs could qualify for monthly bill discounts ranging from $30 to $75.

Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
‘I just thank the Lord’: Perryton Main Street businesses moving forward after tornado
‘We just sheltered’: Perryton nail bar owner recounts experience after deadly tornado
