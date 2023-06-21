Who's Hiring?
‘I just thank the Lord’: Perryton Main Street businesses moving forward after tornado

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Businesses are being impacted on the Main Street of Perryton after the deadly tornado.

Perryton’s Main Street was hit hard with around 30 businesses closed this morning.

Tina Stamps left her business, Edna’s Flowers, five minutes before the tornado hit. She has owned the two-story building for 12 years.

“It makes me sick, I put a lot of hard work into this place,” Stamps said.

There is no access to the second floor because of damage, but she is thankful to be alive.

“It was devastating, people over here got crushed in their car,” Stamps said. “Yeah it could’ve been me, I just thank the Lord that he saved me.”

Down the road, the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Agency was also hit.

The agency says the building is a total loss, and the agency manager says the tornado will have an impact on Main Street for years.

“I think that Perryton will have a loss of some businesses that are pretty vital to us for the time being, but I also know that Perryton is resilient and the citizens are resilient, and you’ve got people here that believe so much in this community that they will step up and fill a void,” said Dana Schneider, agency manager for Ochiltree, Hansford, and Sherman counties of the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance offices.

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance does have a temporary office set up on Southeast 6th Avenue where they are taking insurance claims.

The agency has received more than 400 claims for homes, cars, and businesses from storm damage in Perryton alone.

