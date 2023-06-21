Hot Plus Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After storms over the weekend and hot temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday features both. Scattered thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon, mainly across the eastern half of the Panhandle. Some of the storms could be severe with golf ball hail and wind gusts over 60 mph possible. It will be another hot day ahead of the storms with highs in the upper 90s. Another disturbance moves across the Panhandle on Thursday with another round of severe weather possible. For Friday and through the weekend the forecast is dry with highs from the low to upper 90s.

