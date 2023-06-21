FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible later today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The hot, but quiet weather over the last couple of days will likely turn active with storms again starting this afternoon.

SPC Outlook for 6/21 (KFDA)

Moisture is expected to return to our area and will interact with plenty of heat and a a disturbance to trigger scattered storms, some of which may turn severe. Because of the upper-level steering flow, storm motion will be from north to south/southeast today.

Wind and hail will be our primary concerns for Wednesday afternoon. (KFDA)

Damaging hail and destructive winds will be the main hazards as storms fire near the dryline in the western part of our area and out of the region by the overnight period. Storm chances do return going into Thursday, but are conditional based on what happens today.

We will be able to better pinpoint the most favored area for severe weather as well as the timing of the event by tomorrow, so we strongly recommend folks stay tuned for developments and later information.

