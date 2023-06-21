Who's Hiring?
Canyon police release cause of death of man found dead in May

The Canyon Police Department released the cause of death of a man who was found dead in May.
The Canyon Police Department released the cause of death of a man who was found dead in May.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department released the cause of death of a man who was found dead in May.

On May 1, a body was found in the tree line area west of Wal-Mart on Hunsley Road. The man was later identified as 34-year-old Benjamin Adrian Martinez from Amarillo.

Canyon police received an autopsy report from the Texas Panhandle Forensics in Lubbock.

The cause of death was determined to be self-inflicted, and no foul play is suspected.

The case has been closed.

