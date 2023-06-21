Bobcats 7v7 makes third consecutive state tournament appearance

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - Football season is right around the corner with the first set of games being on August 24th.

There are a few schools in the area that are getting a little taste of football with the 7v7 state championships starting on Thursday in College Station, one of those schools being the Childress Bobcats.

This will be the Bobcats third consecutive state appearance and sixth in school history.

This tournament will give Childress the opportunity to compete and play together before the real season starts in the fall.

“We’re just getting locked in and getting ready and prepared for this. This really helps our pass game later in the season and just puts everything together,” junior quarterback Drake Rabe said.

“I think that just getting out there and being together and learning to compete. We talk about competing is a skill set, so just getting better at competing every time that we get the chance to. Getting to watch them do those types of things is a lot of fun,” Childress head coach Bo Helm said.

For any team, the goal is to come back home with a championship trophy. In the six times that the Bobcats have made the trip to the state tournament, they won runner-ups in 2021.

The Bobcats would love nothing more than to capture the state title, but they are also looking forward to building team chemistry.

“Really just spending time with them (the team), having fun out there, and winning,” senior inside receiver and safety Isaiah Jalomo said when asked about what he is most excited for going to the state tournament.

“The kids do a good job, they fundraise and go with the parents and the parents get an AirBnb for them. They are all down there together and get to spend a lot of time together, so I think that you have a lot of guys that spend a lot of time together and bonding, that always helps when it comes to the fall,” Coach Helm said.

The state tournament starts on Thursday with pool play. Childress will play in Division III in Pool A. Their first game will be at 1:00 p.m. against the Eastland Mavericks, game two at 2:30 p.m. against the Groveton Indians, and game three at 4:45 p.m. against the Three Rivers Bulldogs.

Depending on how the Bobcats perform during pool play will determine their seeding for bracket play starting Friday morning.

“It’s always good competition, and that’s also fun to get down there and see different teams that we don’t see on a regular basis,” Coach Helm said.

The Dumas Demons and Sunray Bobcats will also be competing in the 7v7 state tournament.

We will keep you up to date with the state tournament on NewsChannel10.com tomorrow and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.