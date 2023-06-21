Amarillo law enforcement warn public about scam after woman loses $15K

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo law enforcement are warning the public about a scam after they say a woman lost thousands of dollars.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman says she was contacted by phone from two men stating they were Potter County Sheriff’s deputies.

Officials say the men were calling from a spoofed number for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and told the victim she had a federal warrant.

They told her in order to avoid jail, she needed to withdraw $15,000 in cash and meet with a bond agent in front of 701 S.W. 10th, which is in the area of the local bond company, according to a press release.

The victim took the cash and met with a woman who said she was a bond agent. The woman took the victim’s money and gave her a cash receipt for the $15,000.

Neither of the men are actual Potter County deputies and the woman is not a bond agent.

Anyone with information on the scam or people involved is urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3 Tips app.

