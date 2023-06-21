Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo law enforcement warn public about scam after woman loses $15K

Amarillo law enforcement are warning the public about a scam after they say a woman lost...
Amarillo law enforcement are warning the public about a scam after they say a woman lost thousands of dollars. (Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo law enforcement are warning the public about a scam after they say a woman lost thousands of dollars.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman says she was contacted by phone from two men stating they were Potter County Sheriff’s deputies.

Officials say the men were calling from a spoofed number for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and told the victim she had a federal warrant.

They told her in order to avoid jail, she needed to withdraw $15,000 in cash and meet with a bond agent in front of 701 S.W. 10th, which is in the area of the local bond company, according to a press release.

The victim took the cash and met with a woman who said she was a bond agent. The woman took the victim’s money and gave her a cash receipt for the $15,000.

Neither of the men are actual Potter County deputies and the woman is not a bond agent.

Anyone with information on the scam or people involved is urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible later today
The Canyon Police Department released the cause of death of a man who was found dead in May.
Canyon police release cause of death of man found dead in May
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

The American Red Cross and other businesses like the Tri-State Area Behavioral Health are...
Mental health services available for Perryton community
Local and state companies aid Perryton in restoring gas services
Local, state companies aid Perryton in restoring gas services
The Canyon Police Department released the cause of death of a man who was found dead in May.
Canyon police release cause of death of man found dead in May
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado