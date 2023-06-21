Amarillo High athletics seeing big turnout for summer camps

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High is in the midst of hosting their annual ‘Sandie Fit’ camp for student athletes.

The camp allows both current and future Amarillo High Sandies to work on their craft during the summer months.

“We have two sessions throughout the day.” Sandies football head coach Chad Dunnam said. “We have a session for our high school athletes... and then we have a second session which is for our middle school athletes.”

The camp is now in its third week and will run through July 27th. There will be sixteen more dates before things wrap up and the Amarillo High coaches shift their focus to getting ready for the high school season.

“It’s exciting to see that our community trusts us to send their children up here to be trained.” Dunnam said. “In my opinion this is one of the best camps that we run.”

The Sandies run a number of camps for sports across the board including soccer, basketball, wrestling, as well as baseball and softball. The extra training is designed to get athletes ready to compete once the school year rolls around and allow younger kids to get acclimated with the coaches prior to entering high school.

“We have this strength and conditioning, where the kids come and get functional strength.” Dunnam said, speaking on the different areas that the camps focus on with the athletes. “We work in the weight room as well and we have some speed development which is all linear, straight-line training. Then, we also have some change of direction training.”

Despite the hot temperatures and the desire many may have to get away from school during the summer, Coach Dunnam highlighted how amazing the turnout has been for the camps so far.

“Great participation. We got great numbers. Probably 450, almost 500 kids a day we run through the weight room and run through some sort of agility of speed training.” He said.

Amarillo High football will officially get underway with training camp on August 8th and freshman camp will start just about a week before on July 31st.

The first game of the season for the Sandies is August 25th against Midland Legacy.

