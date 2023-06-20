Who's Hiring?
Woman sentenced to 60 years for murder of man found dead at Southeast Park in Amarillo
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall County jury has sentenced a woman to 60 years in prison for murder after a five day trial.

Today, the Randall County District Attorney announced the jury found Mollie Kristina Franklin guilty of murdering Richard Pedraza Garza on his 30th birthday, December 17, 2019.

The jury heard from many witnesses including the Texas Department of Public Safety in both ballistics and DNA and many APD officers.

After her conviction, the jury received extra information on the case and decided to sentence her 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.

The defendant will not be eligible for parole for 30 years due to the nature of the offense.

