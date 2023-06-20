‘We’re a family’: Perryton organizations feeding community after tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Perryton’s local food bank continues to feed the public despite the tornado that ripped through the city, destroying the building.

The food bank was hit Thursday night. Around 100 people had been in the building prior to the tornado’s deadly strike.

“We were watching the weather and it started getting bad up north. I live north of town, so I left to go check on my son, and in that 10 minute time span that I left, the tornado hit the building,” said Jason Vanosdol, director of Jireh Outreach Ministries.

Jireh Outreach Ministries, a local food bank in Perryton, was able to save 90% of food products after last week’s tornado.

At this time, the food bank has relocated to the Community Worship Center.

Vanosdol says Jireh is working on long term goals to feed the public, specifically senior citizens, as the community recovers from tornado damage.

United Supermarkets lost power and items such as water, milk and other basic necessities. It took teamwork to recover.

“Our store staff from the newest sacker to the most veteran person, they came in on their days off. They worked more than their scheduled shift, just to help get everything back up and going,” said Rafael Estrada, store director for United Supermarkets in Perryton.

Estrada says the store is 100% restocked and ready to help the community at a moments notice.

“We’re a family. We are all in this together, and we will rebuild, we will get through this together,” said Estrada.

