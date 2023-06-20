Who's Hiring?
Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation raising money for Palo Duro Canyon equipment

Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation is raising money to help achieve Palo Duro Canyon State Park's centennial wish for specialized equipment.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation is raising money to help achieve Palo Duro Canyon State Park’s centennial wish for specialized equipment.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation is raising money to help achieve Palo Duro Canyon State Park’s centennial wish for specialized equipment.

Palo Duro Canyon is looking to add bike repair stations and specialized gear for search and rescue operations.

Since mountain biking is a popular activity at the park, bikers would benefit from bike repair stations that include common repair tools, a pump for tires and a rack to hold a bike for easy repairs, according to a press release.

Specialized equipment would also help search and rescue operations for mountain biking and other accidents. Searches can occur in areas that require high-angle rescue gear, and park staff say additional specialized gear will greatly improve their search and rescue capabilities and potentially save lives.

The park has a fundraising goal of $9,000, and any dollars raised beyond the park’s priority project will remain with the Palo Duro Canyon State Park for future funding needs.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation is raising $2 million to help support much-needed projects for many state parks.

A generous group of Centennial Champions is taking charge by matching every dollar raised, doubling the impact of donations for state parks, according to a press release.

Other projects the foundation aims to complete include planting shade trees around Balmorhea State Park, purchasing kayaks and equipment for a new paddling program at South Llano River State Park, and restoring 15 acres of native prairie land along the Greenbelt Corridor of Ray Roberts Lake State Park.

To make a donation and for more information, visit the Palo Duro Canyon State Park’s fundraiser page.

